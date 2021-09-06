COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 488 new Cases and 32 Deaths Last 24h

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 488, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal. They were found in 12,151 tests.

The number of confirmed cases in the country since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 462,033, of which 34,390 are active. Of these, 4,161 were hospitalized and 332 were in the intensive care unit.

The victims of the coronavirus reached 19,115, of which 32 for the last 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, 485 people have been cured, bringing 408,528 to recovery since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Sunday in Bulgaria 2148 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were given, and since the beginning of the vaccination campaign - 2 354 543.

