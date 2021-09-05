Rain in Southwestern Bulgaria Today

Today from the west the clouds will increase, in the afternoon they will be significant. In the extreme southwestern regions and on the Black Sea coast it will rain, in some places, there will be thunder. A moderate, temporarily strong wind from East-Northeast will blow in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures across the country will be between 22° and 27° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will be close to the average for the month and will be without significant change. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by Boryana Markova, weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast before noon. Around and in the afternoon the clouds will increase and they will be significant, in some places it will rain. A moderate, temporarily strong northeast wind will blow along the southern coast. Maximum air temperatures: 23° -25°C. The temperature of the sea water is 24-25°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains, the clouds will be variable, in the afternoon more often significant, in some places in the massifs of Western Bulgaria it will rain and thunder. It will blow to moderate east wind, in the highest parts of the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be 16°C, at 2000 meters - about 9°C.

