Sports | September 3, 2021, Friday // 17:15
Sofia to become "World Capital of Sport" for 2024

Sofia received the title of "World Capital of Sport" for 2024.

“The award is given thanks to the large-scale and active activity that we have developed as the European Capital of Sport in recent years. Sofia received the support of Bulgarian athletes and attracted thousands of Sofia residents to sports activities.” This was stated by the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova to the media.

The awarding of the title of the Bulgarian capital was announced by ACES Europe - Association of European Cities and Capitals of Sports. Sofia was chosen for the innovation and good practices introduced as the "European Capital of Sport". The title "World City of Sport" was introduced by ACES Europe in cooperation with UNESCO and the EP Committee on Sport.

In recent years, Sofia has developed an active activity in the field of sports with over 100 major events per year. The capital received in 2014 the nomination "European Capital of Sport 2018" and thanks to its successful results was awarded this title permanently.

"In 2021, despite the pandemic, Sofia hosted 10 World and European championships and tournaments, and the events in our annual sports program are 109," Fandakova added.

She thanked for the support of Bulgarian athletes, the faces of the capital of sports over the years, who also stood behind this initiative and by their example attract many young people.

"Sofia Municipality invests in the development of sports for all ages. It supports sports clubs and children's sports with a specially created program. Sports clubs are the places where future champions are created and developed," Fandakova added.

This year, 140 sports clubs have been supported.
