Terrorist Attack in a Supermarket in New Zealand

An ISIL supporter wounded six people with a knife

Terrorist attack in a supermarket in Auckland. An ISIL supporter stabbed six people in New Zealand's largest city. The police shot the perpetrator.

According to preliminary information, three of the store's customers are in critical condition. Another was seriously injured.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the attacker was a "lone wolf". He was known to the police and was under surveillance. This allowed a police officer to eliminate him just a minute after he started the attack in the supermarket.

/Nova