Bulgaria’s National Football Team took a Point against the European Champion

Bulgaria's national football team surprised the football world after stopping European champions Italy in its first match since winning the Euro 2020 title.

The team led by the coach Yasen Petrov finished 1: 1 in Florence in the world qualification from group C.

This is the second point for Yasen Petrov and the Bulgarian selection since the beginning of the campaign, but the series of 16 games without a victory for the "lions" continues. Federico Chiesa opened the scoring for Italy in the 16th minute, and Atanas Iliev equalized for ours in the 39th after an assist by Kiril Despodov.

After today's match, Italy is at the top of our group with 10 points, Bulgaria is in 4th place with 2. This point is the first for Bulgaria on Italian soil in an official match against the Azzurri.

In their next match, Bulgaria will play against Lithuania on September 5.

/OFFNews