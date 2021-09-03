Today in Bulgaria: Variable Clouds with Temperatures between 22° and 27°

Bulgaria: Today in Bulgaria: Variable Clouds with Temperatures between 22° and 27° Pixabay

Today over the country the clouds will be variable. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Krassimir Stoev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The wind will be light, mostly from the northeast. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 22° and 27° Celsius. The atmospheric pressure will be higher than the average for the month - it will decrease slightly.

Over the Black Sea coast, the clouds will be variable. There will be more sun around noon. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind, which will weaken in the evening and will be oriented from east-southeast. Maximum air temperatures: 22 -25°C. The temperature of the seawater will be about 25°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains, the clouds will be variable. A light to moderate west-northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 17°C, at 2000 meters - about 10°C.
