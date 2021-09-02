Spain Fully Vaccinates 70% of its Population Against COVID-19

The number of infected people per day has dropped to 221

Spain has achieved its goal of fully vaccinating 70% of the population against coronavirus.

66 million doses were given by August 31, with 70% of people fully immunized and 77% partially immunized, health officials said.

The number of infected of COVID-19 per day has dropped to 221. The confirmed cases are a total of over 4.8 million.

However, the number of dead is growing - yesterday they were 352 against 312 on Tuesday. A few days before the start of the school year, authorities stepped up vaccinations for young people between the ages of 12 and 17 to limit the infection among students.

