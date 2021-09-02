Bulgaria: Clouds and Wind but no Rain Today

Today it will be cloudy, in the afternoon over the eastern and mountainous regions more significantly, but without much precipitation. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Hristo Hristov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

A moderate, temporarily strong northwest wind will blow, which will weaken almost everywhere by the evening. Coolness for the beginning of September is expected with prevailing maximum temperatures between 21° and 26°, in Sofia around 21° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will be slightly higher than the average for September and during the day will remain almost unchanged.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be variable, in the afternoon more often significant, but without much precipitation. It will blow to moderate wind from the northwest, which will weaken by evening. Maximum air temperatures: 24° -27°C. The temperature of the seawater will be 25° -26°C.

The cloudiness over the mountains will be variable, in the afternoon more often significant, but without much precipitation. A strong northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 15°C, at 2000 meters - around 7°C.

