Bulgaria: Vacations and Exams in the New School Year

The Ministry of Education has announced graduation dates and non-school days

The compulsory state matriculation exams will be held on May 18 and May 20, 2022, at the end of the upcoming school year. Optional exams will be between May 26 and June 3, 2022. The dates have been approved by order of the Minister of Education and Science for the schedule of school hours, according to the press center of the Ministry of Education and Science.

The national external assessments for the fourth-graders in Bulgarian language and literature and in mathematics will be on May 26 and 27, 2022, for the students in VII and X grade - on June 14 and 16. The foreign language exam, which is optional for students in these two classes, will be held on June 17.

The holidays

In the new school year, there will be four vacations for students. The first holiday will be from October 30 to November 1 including (in fact, the non-school day is only November 1, October 30 and 31 are Saturday and Sunday). The Christmas vacation will be 10 days - from December 24, 2021, to January 3, 2022, including. The interim will be only one day - on February 1, 2022, and the next day the second school term begins.

Students from I to XI grade will have ten days off in the spring - from 1 to 10 April 2022. For high school graduates, the spring break will be only four days - from 7 to 10 April.

In addition to the non-school days announced by the Ministry of Education and Science, Mondays should also be taken into account, on which schools remain closed after elections. So far, at least two such Mondays are looming - most likely in November.

Exam schedule:

IV class

- Bulgarian language and literature - May 26, 2022

- Mathematics - May 27, 2022

VII class

- Bulgarian language and literature - June 14, 2022

- Mathematics - June 16, 2022

- Foreign language (at the student's request) - June 17, 2022

X class

- Bulgarian language and literature - June 14, 2022

- Mathematics - June 16, 2022

- Foreign language (at the student's request) - June 17, 2022

- Information technologies for measuring digital competencies (at the student's request) - in the period 20 - 22 June 2022.

XII class

- Bulgarian language and literature - May 18, 2022

- Profiling subject / Theory for acquiring professional qualification - May 20, 2022.

- Additional state matriculation exams on request - May 26 - June 3, 2022

