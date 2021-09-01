Slovakia Stops Use of Russian Vaccine “Sputnik V”

Slovakia has officially stopped using the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the Slovakian Ministry of Health said, quoted by AFP.

A second dose was given yesterday to the last six people who chose to receive the Russian vaccine.

"A total of 18,500 people have been vaccinated with Sputnik V," said Zuzana Elyasova, a spokeswoman for the health ministry.

Slovakia bought 200,000 doses of the Russian vaccine in March, making it the second EU country after Hungary to use the product, which is not approved by the European Medicines Agency.

This purchase divided the political class and led to the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovic.

Demand for the Russian vaccine in Slovakia has been weak. Russia bought the unused 160,000 doses in July.

/BTA