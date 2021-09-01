Slovakia Stops Use of Russian Vaccine “Sputnik V”

Society » HEALTH | September 1, 2021, Wednesday // 10:06
Bulgaria: Slovakia Stops Use of Russian Vaccine “Sputnik V” sputnikvaccine.com

Slovakia has officially stopped using the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the Slovakian Ministry of Health said, quoted by AFP.

A second dose was given yesterday to the last six people who chose to receive the Russian vaccine.

"A total of 18,500 people have been vaccinated with Sputnik V," said Zuzana Elyasova, a spokeswoman for the health ministry.

Slovakia bought 200,000 doses of the Russian vaccine in March, making it the second EU country after Hungary to use the product, which is not approved by the European Medicines Agency.

This purchase divided the political class and led to the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovic.

Demand for the Russian vaccine in Slovakia has been weak. Russia bought the unused 160,000 doses in July.
/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sputnik V., russia., Slovakia., vaccine., Covid-19., Coronavirus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria