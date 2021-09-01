Prof. Vitanov: Delta Variant Infects Everyone, Even Babies

The mathematician predicts high mortality by the end of September

“The delta variant of COVID-19 hits everything proper, even babies. This strain also withstands high temperatures because it came from India, where it is hot.” This was stated by the mathematician Prof. Nikolay Vitanov on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria".

"The unfavorable pandemic scenario is coming to fruition. We noticed something very interesting. Sofia, a city that must be hardest hit, suddenly began to leave the "red zone" and return to the "yellow" in the summer. This means that there are cases that are lost because patients do not register. "People do not seek medical help and try to treat themselves at home," said the professor. According to him, mortality from COVID-19 will remain high at least until the end of September.

He added that at the moment Northwestern Bulgaria is still not so seriously affected. In a week, however, things will change. Vitanov also announced that 10 people are infecting more than 13.

The number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in Bulgaria is growing

The areas with low diffuse distribution are currently Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Gabrovo, Kardzhali, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Razgrad, Haskovo, Targovishte and Yambol.

"We used to expect the peak to be in mid-September. At the moment, however, people with symptoms are not registered and therefore a secondary peak, which is more serious, can occur. There is an option for both peaks to merge into one bigger one ", said Vitanov.

He added that we will probably not reach 40-45% positive samples per day, as the capacity of the laboratories is currently larger.

/Nova