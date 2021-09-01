Bulgaria: Cloudy with Light Rain Today

Today, the passage of a cold atmospheric front in some places from northwest to southeast will cause rain and thunder, mostly in southern Bulgaria.

The weather in the Rila-Rhodope region will be more intense. The wind from west-northwest will intensify, in the Danube plain it will be strong and with it cooler air. Maximum temperatures will be between 23° and 28° Celsius.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. There will be temporary increases in cloudiness later in the day and evening, and in some places along the south coast, it will rain. A moderate west-northwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures 27°-28 °C. The temperature of the seawater will be 25° -26°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

A strong wind will blow in the mountains. It will rain and thunder around and in the afternoon. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 17°, at 2000 meters - about 9°C.

On Thursday and Friday, there will be variable clouds, almost no precipitation. It will still be windy on Thursday, but by the end of the day, the northwest wind will weaken significantly. It will be relatively cool, with maximum temperatures on Friday between 21° and 26°C. It will be warmer on Saturday, but from the west, the clouds will increase, and in the afternoon in some places in the western regions it will rain.

/BNT