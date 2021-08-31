COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 12 Regions Entered 'Red zone' in Past 2 Weeks

The regions in the so-called red COVID zone, where the incidence is between 250 and 500 new infected per 100 thousand population for a period of 14 days, are already twelve.

They have increased six times in a week, after official data last week identified two areas to the alarming red zone.

This is shown by the weekly analysis of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD), based on data from the Unified Information Portal on Coronavirus until Sunday (August 29).

The regions with the highest morbidity are Targovishte (486 new infected per 100 thousand population for a period of two weeks), Burgas (402 new infected) and Ruse (354).

Thus, in all probability, at least these three areas will fall into the so-called dark red zone next week. This means the two-week morbidity will be over 500 new infected per 100 thousand population in 14 days.

The current average morbidity in the country is over 260 new infected per 100 thousand population, which is why the Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev proposed a number of measures related to the COVID-19 certificate (for vaccination, disease and testing).

For now, however, the health ministry is in no hurry to impose restrictions.

In an interview with Nova TV, Prime Minister Stefan Yanev announced that the decision would be made in the next few days.

"The decisions that are to be made will be as justified as possible and they are being prepared," Yanev said.

Since 18 July, Bulgarian health authorities have changed the thresholds for reporting morbidity, at which measures should be taken to limit infection. If the previous system was still in place, the entire country would have been in red zone at the moment.