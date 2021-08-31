Bulgaria with Most Deaths due to COVID-19 in EU

Bulgaria once again topped the grim list of deaths from COVID-19. It is the leader in the ranking per 1 million population.

According to data for the last 7 days, the country ranks first among EU countries with 5.3 deaths per million population. The source is Johns Hopkins University, which can be found on the website Our world in data.

The second position is for Greece, the third is Lithuania. Both countries have significantly better indicators than Bulgaria.

Against the background of a rapidly deteriorating epidemic situation in Bulgaria and a low percentage of those vaccinated today, the Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev proposed the adoption of larger restrictions, which include the closure of nightclubs of museums, galleries, suspension of mass events, etc. There will be exceptions for full vaccination of staff and visitors. The branch industry has already threatened to protest, although there is no official order from the Minister of Health.

At the moment, the plan adopted by the Ministry of Health COVID, which describes four phases of the epidemic and the corresponding actions upon entering one of them, is not applied.

The Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov at the beginning of his inauguration said that an analysis should be made of the causes of "horrible mortality" during the two waves in the fall of 2020 and spring of 2021. He also ordered a special report on the topic of the National Center for Public Health and Analysis.

/ClubZ