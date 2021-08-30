7 Best English Speaking Countries in Europe

The English language is arguably the most important language in the world. Proficiency in English is basically integral to success in the business world. Since proper communication is crucial in business it’s no surprise that more countries are choosing to be more proficient in English.

People and organisations truly interested in servicing the world are now learning English to stay ahead of the curve.

Despite Brexit, the English language is still gaining popularity in Europe and other continents. It could even be said that the English language is the language of the world. In fact, the English language is the official second language of many European countries like Netherland, Poland, Germany etc. Although there are certain differences in grammatical expressions when it comes to the traditional English and the English spoken in parts of Europe.

Native and non-native English speakers alike in Europe alike, here’s a compilation of the best English-speaking countries in the continent of Europe.

United Kingdom

It comes as no surprise that the United Kingdom ( especially England) is on this list because the language comes from England. But like many European countries, various languages are spoken in the UK — English is only one of them. Other languages including Welsh and Cornish are spoken around England.

These other languages account for only 8% of speaking in the UK. English has the other 92% on lock.

Netherlands

The Dutch are the most proficient non-native English language speakers. At least 90% of people in the Netherlands can hold a conversation in English without skipping a beat.

Netherlands proficiency in English can be traced to several factors. One that stands out, however, is that movies are not dubbed in the Netherlands. The Dutch prefer to consume entertainment in its original language without alterations of any kind.

Sweden

The Swedes are as good at English as any other country in the world. Many Swedes have a personal interest in English and that has contributed to the country’s ever-growing proficiency in English.

Sweden is right next to the Netherlands on the proficiency chart. Internet penetration combined with several other factors contributes to Sweden’s 91% proficiency score.

Poland

The Poles are starting to really travel the world, so the value of speaking English (the international language) is not lost on them.

Presently, they are pretty good at speaking English.

Norway, Denmark, Finland

Often grouped together as Scandinavians, the level of English spoken in each of these countries is very high. On the EF English Proficiency Index, these countries are usually in the top five.

Other countries in Europe that are similarly good at the English language include Belgium, Austria, Luxembourg etc.

You may notice that certain highly placed countries like Italy, France and Spain are not mentioned. This is simply attributed to the fact that these countries take great pride in their languages and consider it just as superior.

Despite the perceived language superiority of some countries in Europe, English is still the most spoken language in Europe. Estimates are that more than 210 million people in Europe speak English.

Why is it important to learn English now?

Recent developments in the world have made communication quite different. Ironically, the world has begun to communicate more with each other than before the pandemic. Online resources are being made available internationally, so people can gather knowledge that they would otherwise have to go through rigorous means to acquire.

The English language is particularly used as the neutral language in many formal settings. The most important businesses in the world often do their advertisements in English when trying to attract an international clientele.

In entertainment, most blockbuster movies are made in English. Whilst trying to incorporate other languages to attract viewership, English is still the predominant language in filmmaking. 81.4 percent of movies feature the English language.

As a result of the need for more communication among other countries, especially when it comes to exchanging resources (financial, intellectual, material resources etc.) there is a need for a neutral language. English is still the closest language to a world neutral language.

Currently, the phenomenon of working remotely is gaining more popularity. Physical presence at work is now deemed surplus to requirements in many cases. Businesses and organizations have developed a wider scope in hiring staff. These wider scopes include giving jobs even internationally.

Now it is no longer a prerequisite to be dwelling in a certain location to have gainful employment there. People can get jobs in different countries regardless of the job.

More importantly, English is the language of the internet. Research indicates that the biggest websites around the world are displayed in English.

Unless you live without the internet, it is important to become better at English for more reasons than one. English

Conclusion

The English language is the most used language around the world and there are no signs of slowing down.

With globalisation becoming a real thing, learning English can make a world of difference for the person who wants to expand because — to be global, you have to speak the global language.