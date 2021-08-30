Bulgarian Education Minister: School Year will Begin in Person Where Possible

“In recent days, we have repeatedly explained that our main concern is maximum face-to-face training with healthy teachers because otherwise there is no way to do face-to-face training.” This was said by the Minister of Education Prof. Nikolay Denkov.

According to the new approach, depending on the situation in a given city and region, the Ministry of Education and Science will allow maximum face-to-face training.

"We have guaranteed it for the first-graders, if the situation is very difficult, at least to gather in the yard, to see each other. If possible, we will do the same for the other students, "Denkov said on the occasion of the first school day on September 15.

As for the question, if you have to learn remotely which classes will be the first to go to, Denkov pointed out that what is written in the guidelines is that the higher classes will go out first - 11th, 12th grade.

"If necessary, then 10th and 9th grade. What we have set as a requirement, in such a difficult situation, is to ensure 50% attendance of students. How exactly it will happen depends on the specific schools. Some may go to the morning and afternoon shift, others can go to the rotation of classes. This will be discussed and resolved with our sanction and coordination at the school level," the minister explained.

/BNT