Mandatory Vaccination is out of Question - Stefan Yanev

Business | August 30, 2021, Monday // 16:16
Mandatory vaccination against coronavirus is not being considered,” said caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev during a visit to the Medical University in Sofia.

“Every person has the right to decide how to manage their own personal lives and personal health. It is a matter of personal choice, and whatever campaigns may be launched, if someone doesn’t want to, they will not get vaccinated,” Stefan Yanev added. 

  

