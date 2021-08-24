Fire over Rhodopean Village of Yugovo is Localized

Extinguishing individual outbreaks will continue today

The fire in the area above the Rhodopean village of Yugovo was localized with the efforts of over 100 firefighters, servicemen, forestry employees and volunteers.

The extinguishing of individual fires will continue today, and in the next few hours a military helicopter is expected to be used again, Chief Inspector Dimitar Brishimov from the Plovdiv Fire Brigade told BNR.

"The fire is currently localized. Today we have a little more work to do to put it in a ravine, where we can put it out, this is close to Narechenski Bani and Lyuti Dol, "he said.

"The sections next to Yugovo are being processed, we have no distribution there. All sections are ready for action, we will launch the helicopters a little later, because the inversion does not allow them to see the fire at the moment, the clouds are spreading horizontally. "

"I think we will have good results today. There is no danger for the settlement, there is no danger for the development of the fire in some crops that are valuable," said Chief Inspector Dimitar Brishimov.

/Nova