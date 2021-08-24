Fire over Rhodopean Village of Yugovo is Localized

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 24, 2021, Tuesday // 10:57
Bulgaria: Fire over Rhodopean Village of Yugovo is Localized Pixabay

Extinguishing individual outbreaks will continue today

The fire in the area above the Rhodopean village of Yugovo was localized with the efforts of over 100 firefighters, servicemen, forestry employees and volunteers.

The extinguishing of individual fires will continue today, and in the next few hours a military helicopter is expected to be used again, Chief Inspector Dimitar Brishimov from the Plovdiv Fire Brigade told BNR.

"The fire is currently localized. Today we have a little more work to do to put it in a ravine, where we can put it out, this is close to Narechenski Bani and Lyuti Dol, "he said.

"The sections next to Yugovo are being processed, we have no distribution there. All sections are ready for action, we will launch the helicopters a little later, because the inversion does not allow them to see the fire at the moment, the clouds are spreading horizontally. "

"I think we will have good results today. There is no danger for the settlement, there is no danger for the development of the fire in some crops that are valuable," said Chief Inspector Dimitar Brishimov.
/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: localized, forest fire, Yugovo, fire
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria