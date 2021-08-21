Bulgarians Commemorate 144th Anniversary of the Shipka Epic

Bulgaria celebrates the 144th anniversary of the Shipka epic. The national celebrations will take place on the historic peak in Stara Planina, where the official part will begin at 12 o'clock. Shipka Pass will remain open for traffic.

At the foot of the Freedom Monument, Head of State Rumen Radev, who is the patron of the celebrations, will receive the honor guard of the National Guard and greet the people who climbed the summit to pay tribute to the fallen Bulgarian volunteers and Russian soldiers.

Shipka's program will begin at 11 a.m. with an open history lesson. A collection of weapons and uniforms, medals, badges and photographs from historical events will be presented by the National Society "Tradition". Those interested will be able to wear uniforms and take pictures with a rifle in hand.

In the morning, a memorial service will be held at the Sokol Monastery in memory of those killed. From the holy monastery and from the mountainous area Uzana above Gabrovo, as well as from the town of Shipka, tourist hikes will start to the top.

Public transport has been organized from Gabrovo for those wishing to join the celebrations. The traffic through the Shipka pass remains open.

