Real Name of Bitcoin Creator Revealed

Business | August 20, 2021, Friday // 23:50
Bulgaria: Real Name of Bitcoin Creator Revealed

Bloomberg’s lead analyst Eric Balcunas has named the man behind the creation of the most expensive cryptocurrency on the planet.

The thing is that Satoshi Nakamoto is just a pseudonym under which the creator of the famous cryptocurrency Bitcoin was hiding.

According to the analyst, Satoshi Nakamoto was the pseudonym of programmer Hal Fini, who unfortunately died in 2014.

 Fini has been a major supporter of Bitcoin since the creation of the cryptocurrency. He was directly involved in the development of bitcoin and in early 2009 concluded the first-ever deal with the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto.

A Bloomberg analyst clarified this after a detailed study of material published by Hal Feeney in 1993. In the publication, the programmer discusses the idea of ​​creating cryptocurrency cards that work on the same principle as irreplaceable tokens.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria