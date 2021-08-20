"There Is Such a People": No Discrimination for the Unvaccinated

"There Is Such a People" party issued an official declaration on the development of the epidemiological situation and the new restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Health.

With the statement from the party - with their inherent grammar - they oppose the requirements for vaccination or post-illness for those working in a number of public sectors, as well as the access to these sectors only for vaccinated and documented patients, as well as with PCR test.

According to TISP, this contradicts the basic rights of Bulgarian citizens, such as their right to work and free access to public facilities, and in the end, it is discrimination.

Here is the full text of the declaration:

Madam President,

Ladies and Gentlemen of Parliament,

We closely monitor the development of the epidemiological situation both in the country and around the world.

Yes, we are concerned that for a year and 8 months now there has been no lasting and effective solution to the COVID-19 crisis. However, it is important to keep in mind that, in addition to the health problem, we should not neglect the social and economic effect, which has a particular impact on several specific sectors such as hotels, restaurants, transport and many others related to them.

What is worrying is what we see as a policy request for future action, which is already evident from the last order of the Minister of Health.

The instructions given regarding vaccination requirements or post-ill people, for those working in a number of public sectors, as well as the access to these facilities only by vaccinated and documented post-ill patients and a proven PCR test, contradict fundamental rights of citizens, incl. their right to work and to free access to public facilities.

In response to this order, workers in mass submitted their resignation to employers as a result of the pressure. This will lead to huge future problems, which will be due to the permanent impossibility of recovery of these sectors due to lack of not just trained, but staff in general.

After several consecutive lockdowns, we are on track to permanently lose a large number of people who are willing to work in these sectors at all.

We demand the abolition of all discriminatory restrictions that divide society into vaccinated and unvaccinated, depriving the latter of their basic rights.

Rely on people's wisdom and intellect, and do not try to intimidate and coerce them by neglecting the right to personal choice.

