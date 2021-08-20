Bulgarian Health Minister: New Order for Anti-covid Measures from Today

From today (August 20), the heads of all administrations must organize the work process in the respective organization, establishing working hours with variable limits and the beginning of the working day between 7.30 and 10 o'clock.

They are also required to assign remote work to at least 50% of the staff, unless, depending on the nature of the work, this is not possible. This is stated in the Order issued by the Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov.

"In this way, the flow of passengers in urban and intercity transport throughout the country will be significantly reduced, which facilitates both compliance with anti-epidemic measures and the implementation of effective health control," the ministry said.

The order also states that all employers and appointing authorities should, where possible, organize the work process remotely, allowing a maximum of 50% of employees to work in person.

According to the same order, from today, the imposed anti-epidemic measure will limit to 50% the capacity of certain sites / events may not be applied, provided that: 100% of the staff at the respective event must have been vaccinated or have suffered from COVID-19, or have a negative result from a PCR test performed up to 72 hours before entering the site / start of the event.

This must be certified by a document for vaccination, illness or testing.

For this purpose, the site manager / event organizer must have made a decision and set up an organization to admit persons who have either been vaccinated or have been recovered from COVID-19, or present a negative result of up to 72 hours prior to entry / participation with PCR test.

The order of Health Minister applies to:

congress-conference events, seminars, competitions, training camps, team building, exhibitions and other public events in attendance; cultural and entertainment events (festivals, cinemas, theaters, circus performances, stage events, concerts, museums, galleries, libraries, dance, creative and musical arts classes); at sports competitions with an audience; visits to fitness centers, gyms and clubs, swimming pools and complexes, SPA, wellness and therapy centers; visits to children's centers, clubs and others providing organized group services for children; the visits to the establishments for food and entertainment in the sense of art. 124 of the Law on Tourism, gambling halls and casinos.