Bulgaria: Wizz Air Launches Flights from Plovdiv to London, Dortmund and Memmingen wizzair.com

Wizz Air opened three completely new routes from Plovdiv. The news comes three days after the announcement of the rival Ryanair, which announced that it also launches flights to and from the Bulgarian city.

Wizz Air will fly from Plovdiv to London (The United Kingdom), Dortmund and Memmingen (Germany). Flights to the British capital will be three times a week, and to the other two destinations - twice a week. The first flights will be in early November this year.

The carrier already flies from Sofia, Varna and Burgas.

"We are extremely excited and happy to welcome Plovdiv in our large family and start flying from this beautiful Bulgarian city. Today's expansion of our network further emphasizes our commitment to the local market and our ambition to offer Bulgarian passengers more and more interesting and safe opportunities to travel to new destinations for both leisure and business We are convinced that our new flights, super attractive prices and enhanced safety measures will also contribute to the development of the local tourism sector. Our friendly crew is ready to welcome, with a smile behind the mask, the first Plovdiv passengers onboard Wizz Air ", commented Andras Rado, senior corporate communications manager at Wizz Air.

Earlier this week, Ryanair announced that it would fly to Dublin. The company also has a line Plovdiv - London.

