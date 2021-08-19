Bulgarian Military Helping to Extinguish the Fire Near Yugovo

The partial state of emergency in the village remains

The huge fire in the Rhodopes is still raging and the partial state of emergency in the village of Yugovo remains. More than 170 people took part in the fight against the fire yesterday, including the military and more than 30 volunteers from across the country. However, despite their efforts, the clearing that had to be built to protect the village from the flames is not yet fully ready. Locals are demanding that another helicopter be involved in the firefighting.

"50 servicemen from the Fourth Artillery Regiment - Asenovgrad and 5 units of technicians will join the fight against the flames," said Major Emil Grigorov on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria".

According to him, the military will be stationed on two fronts in order to prevent the fire from reaching the village. The work will also be supported by volunteers.

