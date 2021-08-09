UK Competition Watchdog to See into Covid-19 Testing Prices
Britain’s competition watchdog said Sunday it will look into the cost of Covid-19 testing for travelers after Health Secretary Sajid Javid complained that high prices for the government-mandated tests were preventing some people from going on vacation, AP reported. The watchdog has the authority to intervene directly when it uncovers unfair practices but it can also provide advice directly to ministers so they can take swifter action.
PCR tests required for most travelers average about 75 pounds ($104) each, or 300 pounds for a family of four, but many firms charge significantly more. Prices quoted by providers listed on the government website range from 17 pounds ($24) to 250 pounds ($347).
Javid said he asked the Competition and Markets Authority to crackdown on “unfair market practices” by test providers. “People should be able to go on holiday, whether it’s to see family or just to relax, without fearing excessive fees for PCR tests,” he said on Twitter
