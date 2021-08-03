Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Hot on Tuesday

It will be sunny during the day. In the afternoon, in some places, mainly in the mountainous areas, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop. There will be short-term, locally intense precipitation and thunderstorms. It will continue to blow to moderate west-northwest, in Eastern Bulgaria north wind and with it in the northern half of the country the daily temperatures will decrease, but it will remain hot. In the evening the wind will weaken and will be oriented from the northeast. The maximum temperatures will be from 34 ° -36 ° in the northwestern regions to 40 ° in places in Southern Bulgaria, according to the NIMH forecast.

It will be sunny over the mountains before noon. In the afternoon there will be cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in some places there will be short-term rain. Locally, temporary intense rainfall and thunderstorms are possible. A moderate northwest wind will blow, in the high and open parts - a strong westerly wind. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 29 °, at 2000 meters - around 21 °.

It will be sunny over the Black Sea coast. In the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but only in some places it will rain for a short time. Maximum air temperatures will be between 30 ° and 35 °. The temperature of the sea water is 24 ° -27 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

The sun rises in Sofia at 6 hours and 20 minutes and sets at 8 pm and 45 minutes. The length of the day is 14 hours and 25 minutes. The moon in Sofia rises at 01 hours and 36 minutes and sets at 5 pm and 01 min Phase: three days after the last quarter.