COVID-19 in Bulgaria: New Cases Increase, 346 in Last 24 Hours
The new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 346, and the fatalities are three, the data on the website of the Unified Information Portal show.
22,989 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. There are 797 hospital patients, of which 75 are in the intensive care unit. The active cases of COVID-19 are 8125, and the cured - 100.
10,958 doses of vaccine were administered daily. Thus, since the beginning of immunization against COVID, a total of 2,024,943 doses have been injected in Bulgaria.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 231 Newly Infected
- » Efficacy of Pfizer/BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine Drops to 84pc after 6 Months
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 216 New Cases for Past 24 Hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Steady Increase with 200 New Cases
- » Former PM Boyko Borissov Received Vaccine against COVID-19 in Public
- » Bulgarian Health Ministry: Level of Vaccinated Teachers and Medical Workers Still Low