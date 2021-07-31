COVID-19 in Bulgaria: New Cases Increase, 346 in Last 24 Hours

Society » HEALTH | July 31, 2021, Saturday // 10:43
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: New Cases Increase, 346 in Last 24 Hours pixabay.com

The new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 346, and the fatalities are three, the data on the website of the Unified Information Portal show.

22,989 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. There are 797 hospital patients, of which 75 are in the intensive care unit. The active cases of COVID-19 are 8125, and the cured - 100.

10,958 doses of vaccine were administered daily. Thus, since the beginning of immunization against COVID, a total of 2,024,943 doses have been injected in Bulgaria.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria