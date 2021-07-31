COVID-19 in Bulgaria: New Cases Increase, 346 in Last 24 Hours

The new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 346, and the fatalities are three, the data on the website of the Unified Information Portal show.

22,989 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. There are 797 hospital patients, of which 75 are in the intensive care unit. The active cases of COVID-19 are 8125, and the cured - 100.

10,958 doses of vaccine were administered daily. Thus, since the beginning of immunization against COVID, a total of 2,024,943 doses have been injected in Bulgaria.