3 Black Sea Coastal Areas Received 'Protected zone' Status

The Council of Ministers adopted decision to include the Black Sea coastal areas of Coral, Kara Dere and Pasha Dere in existing protected zones. Details of the decision were announced at a news conference by caretaker Environment and Water Minister Asen Lichev and caretaker Economy Minister Kiril Petkov.



Coral is included in the Ropotamo Protected Zone, Kara Dere in the Shkorpilovci Beach Protected Zone and Pasha Dere in the Galata Protected Zone.

The purpose of this measure is to stop construction on these territories and to protect nature. According to the caretaker Minister of Economy, this in turn will be useful for tourism and the film industry.



The Environment Minister said that the Black Sea coast is not a commodity that can be sold: it is a heritage that must be protected and preserved for the future generations.



He noted that big companies from the film industry, like Disney and Netflix, are interested in Bulgaria and will be allowed to film on the "breathtaking nature sites on the Black Sea coast, which today we prevented from being developed".