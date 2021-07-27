Presidents of Austia and Bulgaria Discuss Topical Issues

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev paid a working visit to Salzburg on 26 July, at the invitation of Austrian Federal President Alexander van der Bellen.The meeting of the two heads of state focused on topical issues of bilateral relations, as well as topics on the EU agenda, including overcoming the restrictions on freedom of movement due to the coronavirus pandemic, EU priorities for green and digital transition, combating climate change, the EU's enlargement policy in Western Balkans, as well as migration. Accompanied by their spouses - Desislava Radeva and Doris Schmidbauer, the two presidents attended the Salzburg Music Festival's premiere of the opera Don Giovanni.

