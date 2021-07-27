COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 193 New Cases

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 193 from 20,910 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on July 27.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 423,879.

The active cases are 7,456.

Of the total, 729 patients are in hospitals, 73 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours: