Bulgaria: National Recovery and Resilience Plan - What to Expect?

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Version 1.3 , is structured in four pillars and is worth 12.6 billion leva.

The latest version of the Plan, revised by the caretaker Council of Ministers, is available for public discussion before its forthcoming finalization at: https://www.nextgeneration.bg/. The last sanction for making long-term commitments, set as a requirement by EU services, will be expected from the parties in Parliament, said the office of caretaker Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds Management Atanas Pekanov.



The National Recovery and Resilience Plan includes 57 investments and 43 reforms. The concentration of reform efforts is highest in the ''Business Environment'' and ''Low Carbon Economy'' measures within the four pillars.



The first pillar, "Innovative Bulgaria", aims to increase the competitiveness of the economy and transform it into an economy based on knowledge and smart growth through measures in the field of education, digital skills, science, innovation, technology and the interrelations between them. This pillar provides for 27.4 per cent of the resources under the Plan.



The "Green Bulgaria" pillar focuses on sustainable management of natural resources, allowing a meeting of the current needs of the economy and society, while maintaining environmental sustainability, so that these needs can continue to be met in the long run. This pillar provides for 36.8 per cent of the resources under the Plan.



The "Connected Bulgaria'' pillar focuses on increasing the competitiveness and sustainable development of the country's regions, such as improving transport and digital connectivity, as well as promoting local development, based on the specific local potential. This pillar provides for 17.8 per cent of the resources under the Plan.



The "Fair Bulgaria" pillar focuses on disadvantaged people. It aims to achieve more inclusive and sustainable growth and shared prosperity for all, as well as put an emphasis on building effective and responsible public institutions sensitive to business needs and the needs of the citizens. This pillar provides for 18 per cent of the resources under the Plan.



Under the "Education and Skills" measure of the Plan, most funds (4.5 per cent) will be provided for modernization of educational institutions in order to achieve a more attractive and quality environment for learning and innovation.



Under the "Health" measure, 3 per cent of the resources will go into the modernization of the health system in Bulgaria by providing modern and innovative medical equipment for hospitals.



Under the "Social Inclusion" measure, most money (5.1 per cent) is provided for ongoing support for deinstitutionalization of care for the elderly and people with disabilities .



Under the "Business Environment" measure, most funds (1.3 per cent) will be provided for the construction of a National Complex Centre and a network for monitoring, control and management.



Under the "Local Development" measure, most funds (2.4 per cent) will be allocated for a programme for construction/completion/reconstruction of water supply and sewerage systems, including wastewater treatment plants for agglomerations between 2,000 and 10,000 population equivalent.



Under the "Transport Connectivity" measure, most funds (2.3 per cent) are planned for the digitalization in railway transport through modernization of safety systems and energy efficiency in railway lines of the main and wide-ranging TEN-T network.



Under the "Digital Connectivity" measure, 4.2 per cent of funds will be provided for large-scale deployment of digital infrastructure./BTA