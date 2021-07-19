170 Forest Fires Extinguished in Bulgaria for 24 hours
Nearly 170 forest fires in the country have been extinguished in a day, most of them without material damage. This is according to a report of the General Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population".
Last night a large forest fire broke out at the 76th kilometer of the Trakia highway, near the junction for Kalugerovo in the direction of Bourgas. Two firefighters and two jeeps with 14 firefighters, as well as a pickup truck with forest employees took part in the extinguishing. Self-wooded pine trees, dry grasses and bushes have burned. The fire was extinguished on an area of about 50 acres, of which 5 acres of wheat.
