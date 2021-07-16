Reactions after Slavi Trifonov's Withdrawal of Proposed Government

Radan Kanev, MEP from "Democratic Bulgaria":

Undoubtedly, the decision of Slavi Trifonov to withdraw his bluff-offer for a cabinet is reasonable. It also sounds reasonable to organize a press conference, instead of endless communication through social networks. But it would be truly responsible, and in line with the political position of the first political power in these difficult times and in a complex parliament, to start negotiations (not bargains) on policies (not portions) to restore confidence in institutions and political forces. To point out a way out of this political crisis, to overcome the health crisis, to restore the economy. But also for accelerated modernization, for the new EU climate policies, in general - for the necessary building of a successful European Bulgaria.

Maya Manolova, co-chair of "Rise up! Thugs out!":

Well done to Slavi and 'There are such people'! We welcome Slavi Trifonov's decision to propose another cabinet. This is a step in the right direction towards reaching a consensus of the parties on change for common action. Borissov should not be quick to joy. Efforts to sustainably change the political model require finding consensus, transparency and guarantees for reforms. These include raising incomes, recalculating pensions, providing immediate support to small and medium-sized enterprises after the pandemic, helping people with disabilities, children and families, judicial reform and a revision of Borissov's government. I am sure that 'There is such a people ' are capable to nominate people ready for such decisive reforms within days in a strong team. Transparent. With the agenda that people expect. And with a staff acceptable to the general public. Well done, Slavi! Today was not a good day for Borissov.

GERB: The more seriously and responsibly this government was represented, the more responsibly and seriously it was withdrawn. This is the first government in history to resign before being elected.

Yulian Popov, political commentator:

"There is such a people" gives way under Facebook pressure. This move outlines the dominant model of governance. However, if Trifonov's wants to bring back parliamentary democracy, which has been neglected for so long, it must replace Facebook with parliament and invite FB to parliament, not turn FB into parliament. Representative democracy cannot obey likes and emoticons. Unless someone decides to change the Constitution and define a new form of government. Then you can.

Hristto Ivanov, Democratic Bulgaria:

Democratic Bulgaria plans to talk to the parliamentary group of 'There is such a people' in its desire to continue the efforts to form a government, the co-chairman of the coalition Hristo Ivanov told BNR. "When the parliament convenes, we will invite the parliamentary group of 'There is such a people' to a discussion on the tasks, and I think that there may be common sense and constructiveness in this conversation. If they want - publicly, so that there is no doubt that it is deal on portions" , he said.