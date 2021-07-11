Bulgaria Elects, CEC: More than 10 Sections Go to Paper Voting

July 11, 2021, Sunday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Elects, CEC: More than 10 Sections Go to Paper Voting

Problems with voting machines in many places in Bulgaria. In 5 sections in the country, the Central Election Commission / CEC / decided yesterday to move to ballot paper voting due to problems with machines. This was said by CEC Chairwoman Kamelia Neykova. The five sections are in Dobrich, Karnobat, Brusartsi, Polski Trambesh and the village of Yankovo.

After checking for technical problems, the voting with machines was stopped in 7 more sections - two in 23 MIR Sofia, two in Silistra, two in Blagoevgrad and in Burgas.

This happened after the first session of the CEC, which started at 10 o'clock. After that, the first data on the turnout in the country will become clear.

Five or six are the signals for violations that have been received by the Central Election Commission / CEC /, apart from the problems with the voting machines. This was said by the Deputy Chairman and spokesperson of the CEC Rositsa Mateva. She clarified that a signal for election campaigning has been received on the Internet. Images of political leaders emerge. There is another signal from one of the news agencies to inform about the interim results.

