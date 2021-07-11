Bulgaria Elects: Slightly Higher Turnout than in Previous Elections

The first data on the turnout in the early parliamentary elections are clear. The information was presented by Anastas Stefanov from Trend and Svetlin Tachev from Gallup.

At 8 o'clock, according to Trend, it is 2.4%, while Gallup International data show 5.7%.

According to sociologists, this is a slightly higher turnout than in previous elections.

The following data will be available after 11 p.m.