Bulgaria Elects: Slightly Higher Turnout than in Previous Elections
Politics | July 11, 2021, Sunday // 10:41
The first data on the turnout in the early parliamentary elections are clear. The information was presented by Anastas Stefanov from Trend and Svetlin Tachev from Gallup.
At 8 o'clock, according to Trend, it is 2.4%, while Gallup International data show 5.7%.
According to sociologists, this is a slightly higher turnout than in previous elections.
The following data will be available after 11 p.m.
