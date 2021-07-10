Bulgarian Resort Albena Attracts Tourists with Beach Library

Even if you have forgotten to bring a book with your on your holiday in the resort of Albena on the northern portion of Bulgaria’s Black Sea coastline, that does not mean you will have nothing to read on your holiday this summer. At the Albena beach library tourists can choose, free of charge, out of hundreds of books in Bulgarian, English, German, Russian and Romanian. And as long as you leave another book, you get to keep the book you have chosen. The books available are carefully selected, there are thrillers, whodunits, memoirs, children’s books, with detective stories and romances topping the popularity list this summer.

The Albena beach library is extremely popular with foreign tourists who have been sharing information about the initiative on social networks. Many have been donating the books they have finished reading before leaving the resort./BNR