New Rules for Entering Bulgaria from Russia, Spain and Cyprus

If there is information about a significant negative change in the epidemic situation in a country from a green or orange zone, specific anti-epidemic measures may be applied to persons arriving in Bulgaria. This was ordered by the Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov with his order issued today, July 5. The order takes effect on Thursday, July 8.

According to the order, arrivals from the Russian Federation, Spain, Cyprus are allowed on the territory of Bulgaria upon presentation of a valid digital EU COVID certificate for testing or a similar document, showing a negative result from a PCR test conducted up to 72 hours before entering the country.

The order also determines the countries that enter the "green", "orange" or "red" zone. It also indicates the restrictions on entering the country for certain areas.