Democratic Bulgaria Wants Independent Audit of Voting Machines

Democratic Bulgaria sent a letter to the management of the State Agency for Electronic Government (DAEU), urging guarantees that an independent inspection of the voting machines would take place on July 11th.

Political coalition emphasizes that it is therefore necessary to give access to experts appointed by the political parties to the source code of the software of the machines.

They recall that, according to a CEC decision, political parties participating in the July 11 elections should have the right to access hardware information, all system image scripts and all source code.

However, DAEU has established its own rules, which do not explicitly provide for such access.

This means that it is uncertain whether the experts of the political forces will be able to establish in essence how the software of the machines works and how the results will be calculated.

"Access to source code does not suggest its modification, but only a review ", wrote in a message to the media from " Democratic Bulgaria ".