Society » INCIDENTS | June 30, 2021, Wednesday // 09:03
Bulgaria: Big Fire at Pernik's Market Last Night

A fire blazed over the market in the center of Pernik in minutes last evening. No one was injured, but there was material damage.

According to the mayor of Pernik Stanislav Vladimirov, about 7-8 stalls burned down.

"Pernik municipality will try to help the affected traders as far as the law allows," Vladimirov told.

Firefighters put out the blaze for about an hour, but stayed until about 2 a.m. to make sure it didn't go off again. An investigation into the causes of the fire is underway.

At the moment, all versions of the fire are being investigated - from an accident to deliberate fire, it became clear from the words of the mayor of Pernik. 

