Almost Quarter of Bulgarians Live below Poverty Line

Nearly 24% of the Bulgarians live in poverty, according to data from the Action Plan for the implementation of the National Poverty Reduction Strategy.

The data also show that the country's goal was to reduce the number of people living in poverty by 260,000 by 2020 compared to 2008.

But in practice, not only is this goal not met, but he number of poor people in the country actually rose by 28,000.

The main reason for this is the lack of participation in the labour market, experts say.

The Action Plan for the implementation of the National Poverty Reduction Strategy has been published for public discussion on the website of the Ministry of Social Policy.