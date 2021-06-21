Kyustendil Police Seized 16 kg of Heroin in Private House

Society » INCIDENTS | June 21, 2021, Monday // 09:38
Bulgaria: Kyustendil Police Seized 16 kg of Heroin in Private House

Sixteen kilos of heroin were seized from a house in the village of Konyavo, near Kyustendil, in a raid in the late afternoon on Friday by the local police and the local unit for organized crime control, Kyustendil Police Spokesperson Katya Tabachka said on Saturday.
 The heroin was divided in 29 packets.
Three people were detained, the owner, 49, of the house, and two other men, 51 and 61 years of age.  
An investigation is underway. BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: heroin trafficking, police, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria