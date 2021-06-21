Kyustendil Police Seized 16 kg of Heroin in Private House
Sixteen kilos of heroin were seized from a house in the village of Konyavo, near Kyustendil, in a raid in the late afternoon on Friday by the local police and the local unit for organized crime control, Kyustendil Police Spokesperson Katya Tabachka said on Saturday.
The heroin was divided in 29 packets.
Three people were detained, the owner, 49, of the house, and two other men, 51 and 61 years of age.
An investigation is underway. BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Italian Guardia di Finanza Seize 6 Tonnes of Hashish on US Flagged Yacht with 3 Bulgarians on Board
- » Three People Injured in Shooting in Central Berlin on Monday
- » Accident Closes Road to Bulgarian Sea
- » Crash Site of MiG-29 Found but Search for "black box" Continues
- » Powerful Earthquake Rocks Indonesia Maluku Islands, Tsunami Warning Issued
- » Hitchhockian Horror in Sofia – Crows Attack People