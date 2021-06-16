Additional Vaccination Sites to Be Opened in Sofia Malls, Parks

People in Sofia will have more opportunities to get vaccinated against coronavirus. Vaccinations sites have already opened in some of the city’s parks on weekends. As of this coming weekend, the public will also be able to get vaccinated at two shopping malls in the capital city.

A bus, equipped like a doctor’s surgery, will also function as a vaccination centre. The vehicle, donated by the Charity and Mercy foundation, will be stationed in Knyaz Alexander I square today and tomorrow, and will be at Sofia Airport’s Terminal 1 over the weekend.

Around 3,200 people have already availed themselves of the opportunity of getting a vaccine at the “green corridor” walk-in vaccination centres in Sofia’s parks.