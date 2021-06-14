PM Stefan Yanev Met Greek Ambassador

Bulgaria’s caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev on June 14 met with the Ambassador of Greece, HE Dimitrios Chronopoulos. During the conversation, it was noted that the two countries are strategic partners and discussed ways to deepen strategic relations through intensive political dialogue and concerted efforts on bilateral, regional and international issues.

Dimitrios Chronopoulos declared the Greek government's full political support for the Bulgarian government and stressed that the two countries are part of the same interest group within the region. The Greek ambassador expressed satisfaction with the invitation to his country to participate as a guest at the summit of the "Three Seas" initiative.

The caretaker PM Stefan Yanev confirmed the support of the Bulgarian government for all joint Bulgarian-Greek economic, infrastructure and energy projects, which are of strategic importance both for the two countries and for the entire European Union.

During the meeting, the main emphasis was placed on the prospects for more effective cooperation in the energy sector, as well as on the opportunities for increasing Greek investments in Bulgaria, including with regard to renewable energy sources.