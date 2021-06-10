Biden Gave Boris Johnson Bicycle as Present and Received Framed Photo

Politics | June 10, 2021, Thursday // 23:52
Bulgaria: Biden Gave Boris Johnson Bicycle as Present and Received Framed Photo

US President Joe Biden presented a bicycle to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Associated Press reported.

The White House said Biden had given the prime minister “an American-made bicycle and a bicycle helmet made to order by Bilenki Cycle Works, a small family business in Philadelphia.” Biden is a native of Pennsylvania.

The White House said the gift was presented as a “gesture of friendship and in connection with their common interest in cycling.”

Johnson’s office said the prime minister had given Biden a framed photo of a portrait of Frederick Douglas painted on a wall in Edinburgh by British street artist Ross Blair.

Douglas is a 19th-century black abolitionist (political movement to abolish slavery), according to Reuters. He escaped from slavery in the United States and became an abolitionist leader who toured Britain and Ireland, where Biden’s family roots are.

The gift is a wink to the “Black Life Matters” movement, Reuters notes. Ross himself, when presenting his work in 2020 on the Internet, does so with the hashtag #blacklivesmatter (“Black life matters”).

 Biden quoted Douglas in his 2020 speech at a time when the United States was facing contemporary and historical issues of racial injustice posed by a protest movement that has spread to Britain.

Jill Biden received as a gift the first edition of a book by the writer Daphne du Morier, much of whose work took place in Cornwall, where the picturesque English resort of Carbis Bay.

The United Kingdom is the first stop on Joe Biden’s first overseas tour. Yesterday, also for the first time, he met Johnson.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Biden, Johnson
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria