Bulgarian Ombudsperson: 100,000 Bulgarians Cannot Obtain EU Covid-19 Certificates

Bulgaria’s Ombudsperson Diana Kovacheva referred to caretaker Health Minister Dr. Stoycho Katsarov, the European Ombudsman and the EC the issue with Covid certificates denied to over 100,000 Bulgarians, the institution reported.

Kovacheva insists that Minister Katsarov put at European level the problem of people who have had COVID-19, but cannot obtain the EU digital COVID certificates.

The reason is that in their case the infection was diagnosed with a rapid antigen test, and although they were registered at the regional health inspectorate and quarantined, these citizens are not entitled to EU certification. As required by the new Regulation, the digital certificate is issued only if the disease is established on the basis of a positive PCR.

According to Kovacheva, the rights of tens of thousands of other citizens are seriously violated. They had a mild or asymptomaticCovid-19, but have proven antibodies and have built immunity against infection.

Neither do they meet the accepted general conditions for the issue of a certificate. Besides, these people cannot be vaccinated, as attending physicians deem the presence of a high level of antibodies against coronavirus as a contraindication to vaccine administering.