South African Woman Breaks Guinness Record, Gives Birth to Ten Babies

A 37-year-old South African woman broke the Guinness World record by giving birth to 10 babies, according to media reports Tuesday.

The IOL news site said Gosiame Thamara Sithole, a resident of Tembisa East in Johannesburg, delivered seven boys and three girls by caesarean section at a hospital in Pretoria.

Teboho Tsotetsi said his wife also had six-year-old twins.

He said he was happy and emotional about the news.

Reports earlier indicated that Sithole was expecting eight babies but two apparently missed the scan because they were tucked inside the wrong tube.

“I am shocked by my pregnancy. It was tough at the beginning. I was sick. It was hard for me. It’s still tough but I am used to it now. I don’t feel the pain anymore, but it’s still a bit tough. I just pray for God to help me deliver all my children in a healthy condition, and for me and my children to come out alive. I would be pleased about it,” Sithole previously told reporters.

In May, a Malian woman gave birth to nonuplets in Morocco, breaking the record held by an American Nadya Suleman, who gave birth to eight babies in 2009.