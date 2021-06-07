Bulgaria: Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Mounts Protests against Retirement of Prof. Kantardzhiev

The employees of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases have staged a protest following the retirement of the center's longtime director, Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev. In their view, this is a very bad administrative decision.

Earlier today it transpired that caretaker Health Minister Dr. Stoyan Katsarov has retired Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev from the post of Director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. The rationale was that the professor had reached retirement age.

Prof. Kantardzhiev has been working at the Center for 33 years, climbing the career ladder to the director's post step by step. He was a member of the National Operational Headquarters (the country’s coronavirus task force) and in this capacity bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic working at the first laboratory that carried out covid tests. The Center plays an important role in the prevention of infectious diseases and epidemics.