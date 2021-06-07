Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 47 Newly Infected. 7 Fatalities

Society » HEALTH | June 7, 2021, Monday // 09:17
Bulgaria: Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 47 Newly Infected. 7 Fatalities

In the last 24 hours the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are 47. They were established after 5,601 tests were carried out, meaning the incidence rate was 0.84, show the data from the Single Information Portal.

Those hospitalized with COVID-19 were 2,613, of whom 287 were in intensive care.

The death toll from the coronavirus has reached 17,820, including seven who died in the last 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, 31 people have been cured, with 386,099 recovered since the pandemic began.

In total, 1,464,251 doses of vaccine were given in Bulgaria, including 4,929 on Sunday.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, COVID-19, case count
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria