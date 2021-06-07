Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 47 Newly Infected. 7 Fatalities

In the last 24 hours the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are 47. They were established after 5,601 tests were carried out, meaning the incidence rate was 0.84, show the data from the Single Information Portal.

Those hospitalized with COVID-19 were 2,613, of whom 287 were in intensive care.

The death toll from the coronavirus has reached 17,820, including seven who died in the last 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, 31 people have been cured, with 386,099 recovered since the pandemic began.

In total, 1,464,251 doses of vaccine were given in Bulgaria, including 4,929 on Sunday.