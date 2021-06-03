Netherelands Changes Rules for Arriving Bulgarians

World | June 3, 2021, Thursday // 23:49
The Netherlands abolished the requirement to submit a negative PCR test, as well as the mandatory 10-day quarantine for those arriving from Bulgaria, as of June 4, 2021. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Bulgarian Embassy in Hague, our country passes into the "yellow" category according to the classification of local authorities for the spread of coronavirus.

For this reason, as of tomorrow, the Dutch authorities will allow travel to Bulgaria for insignificant reasons.

Selective information on coronavirus measures when traveling in the Netherlands can be found on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the section "Coronavirus - how to travel".

If necessary, assistance Bulgarian citizens can contact our embassy in The Hague by phone: +31 70 358 46 88 or by e-mail: Consul.Hague@mfa.bg

