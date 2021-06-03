Bulgaria Will Donate Covid-19 Vaccines to Western Balkan Neighbors

Society » HEALTH | June 3, 2021, Thursday // 13:19
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Will Donate Covid-19 Vaccines to Western Balkan Neighbors

Bulgaria can help North Macedonia, Kosovo, Albania, Bosnia Herzegovina with a donation of 150,000 vaccines,” Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov announced at a press conference.

“Our own needs have been met fully and there is no reason to expect a shortage until the end of the year,” Dr. Katsarov stated, adding that the bulk of the donation will be AstraZeneca vaccines. Permission for the donation is expected of the European Commission and the manufacturing company.

“Vaccination is the only way to avoid any more waves of coronavirus,” Stoycho Katsarov pointed out. He added that he himself had a severe case of Covid-19 and has not taken the vaccine yet, but that he certainly will. 

  

 

